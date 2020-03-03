Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Betty (Parrish) Lee. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Betty Parrish Lee, 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, Georgia.

Born on January 9, 1932, in Brooklet, Georgia, Betty was the daughter of the late Henry Grady Parrish Sr. and Henrietta Robertson Parrish.

She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Henry Grady Parrish Jr., Doris Parrish Henry, Hunter Wayne Parrish and Ellen Parrish Hannaford.

Betty graduated from Brooklet High School in 1949 and from Georgia Teachers' College (now Georgia Southern University) in 1953, with a degree in home economics.

She taught students in Wadley, Albany and Effingham County, Georgia.

Full of life, Betty loved and enjoyed family, friends, cooking, sewing, decorating, entertaining, gardening, traveling around the world and her church family at Brooklet United Methodist Church.

Betty was the oldest living lifelong member of the Brooklet United Methodist Church, where she was involved in the United Methodist Women, Chancel Choir, Children's Ministry and various church committees.

She volunteered her time with the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, was a founding member of the Brooklet Garden Club, a member of the Bulloch County Historical Society and Brooklet Bridge Club.

Betty was a recipient of a Deen Day

Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who showered her family with love and affection.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Harry Franklin Lee Sr. of Leefield; and her children, Karen Lee Smith (Arthur) of Macon, Sharen Lee of Atlanta, Belinda Lee Davis (Ray) of Brooklet and Harry Lee (Neysa Deal) of Atlanta. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Franklin Smith (Ashley), Adam Smith, Bradley Smith, Alicia Wente, Blair Wente Schrepel (David), Alyssa Lee Elias (Wilson), Caroline Lee and Madison Lee. She is also survived by numerous members of the Parrish, Robertson and Lee families.

A service celebrating Betty's life will be on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Brooklet United Methodist Church with the Reverend Chip Strickland officiating.

A visitation will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

A private graveside service and burial will be in the Brooklet City Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brooklet United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 296, Brooklet, Georgia 30415; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

The family would like to thank the Willow Pond In-Home Care and Ogeechee Area Hospice caregivers and staff, along with Judy Schmidt, Dale Joyner, Jessi Tallent and Niki Fields.

Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2020

