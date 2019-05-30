Guest Book View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Betty was born and raised in Emanuel County. At the age of 21, she moved to California and became a swimsuit model for the Catalina Swimsuit Company.

After modeling for five years, she moved to Savannah and worked as a bookkeeper for the Savannah Golf Club.

In 1963, she moved with her husband, a member of the U.S. military, to Germany, where they lived for three years.

Upon returning home, she worked for the Doyle Chemical Company until her retirement.

In 1995, she and her husband moved to Sandersville, Ga., and in 2009, to Candler County.

After Mr. Demers death in 2010 and due to her own failing health, she relocated to Statesboro to live with her daughter, Deborah Lott.

Mrs. Demers is preceded in death by her children's father, A.G. Edenfield; and her late husband, Lloyd Demers; daughter, Dianne Edenfield; and two grandchildren, John Lott and Tracy Lott Cowart.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Lott and James B. Warren of Statesboro, Donna and Steve Cobb of Indiana; six grandchildren, Ricky Noble and Orlando Montoya of Savannah, Tonia and Scott Jackson of Fleming, Jan-Arne Sr. and Crystal Coleman of Riceboro, Missy Noble and Lloyd and Britney Bane of Metter and Richard and Laura Bane of Indiana; great-grandchildren, Baileigh, Reid, Porsha, Mercedes, Elizabeth, Cody and Leigha Cowart, Justin and Annalee Coleman, Jan-Arne Jr., Madison, Brianna, Beau, Alexis and Brooke; great-great-grandchildren, Wren Cowart and Landon Coleman; sister, Marie Anderson of Lexi, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Pastor Grady Taylor officiating.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren.

Burial will be in Lamb's Cemetery in Emanuel County.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, May 30, 2019

