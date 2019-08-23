Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Betty (Hollingsworth) Newton. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Betty Hollingsworth Newton, age 86, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Bessie Deal Hollingsworth.

Betty graduated from Statesboro High School in 1950.

Following her graduation, she began working with Statesboro Telephone Company until she married Wallace Newton on December 10, 1952. The two made Statesboro their home, where she cared for her family as a homemaker, raising her three children.

She was a true homemaker. Betty was a seamstress, making all of her children's clothing, crocheting and doing needlepoint.

She was best known for her love of cooking. Her talents were enjoyed by many through her home-cooked meals, pound cakes, and especially decorating wedding cakes and designing birthday cakes for young children.

Betty was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and was a former member of Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son-in-law, Mike Deal; and a brother, Ray Hollingsworth.

Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Wallace B. Newton of Statesboro; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Cathy and Norman Holtzclaw of Powder Springs, Wanda Deal and her fiancé, Dale

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Randy Waters and Elder John Scott officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joe Lloyd Hollingsworth, Wayne Akins, Tom Sye, Brad Deal, Austin Hotchkiss and Jamie DeSarno.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Brotherhood of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, August 23, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Betty Hollingsworth Newton, age 86, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Bessie Deal Hollingsworth.Betty graduated from Statesboro High School in 1950.Following her graduation, she began working with Statesboro Telephone Company until she married Wallace Newton on December 10, 1952. The two made Statesboro their home, where she cared for her family as a homemaker, raising her three children.She was a true homemaker. Betty was a seamstress, making all of her children's clothing, crocheting and doing needlepoint.She was best known for her love of cooking. Her talents were enjoyed by many through her home-cooked meals, pound cakes, and especially decorating wedding cakes and designing birthday cakes for young children.Betty was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and was a former member of Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, a son-in-law, Mike Deal; and a brother, Ray Hollingsworth.Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Wallace B. Newton of Statesboro; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Cathy and Norman Holtzclaw of Powder Springs, Wanda Deal and her fiancé, Dale Smith of Statesboro; and Tammy and Steve Hotchkiss of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Jamie DeSarno and wife, Susan; Peggy Whitehouse and husband, Rich; Brad Deal and wife, Shana; and Austin Hotchkiss; 11 great-grandchildren, two sisters and a brother-in-law, Annette Akins of Statesboro and Jewell and Larry Shaw of Jesup; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lloyd and Lavinia Hollingsworth and James and Ida Hollingsworth, all of Statesboro; a brother-in-law, Rafe Newton; two sisters-in-law, Christine Deal and Wylene Hollingsworth; and her caregivers, Tansy Thompson, Ann Benton, Lynn Walden and Carolyn Wright.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Randy Waters and Elder John Scott officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Joe Lloyd Hollingsworth, Wayne Akins, Tom Sye, Brad Deal, Austin Hotchkiss and Jamie DeSarno.Honorary pallbearers will be the Brotherhood of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 23, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close