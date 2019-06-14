Mrs. Betty Clark Stone-Balkaransingh, age 71, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at her residence in Brooklyn, New York. The native of Millen, Georgia, is the daughter of the late Junior Clark and the late Myrtis Simmons. She was also the stepdaughter of the late Phillip Simmons.
Mrs. Betty Stone-Balkaransingh moved to New York as a child and graduated from high school at Central Commercial High School in New York City, New York. She then moved on and completed her college education at New York City Technical College. Upon completion of college, she began working for the 83rd Police Precinct in Brooklyn, New York, as a police administrative aid until her retirement.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Andy Balkaransingh; children, Darrel Stone, Darren Stone, Donna Rosip and Anthony Rocke, who she called her son; brother, Nathanial (Dora) Clark; sister-in-law, Vanessa (Keith Mollineau) Juman; brothers-in-law, Andre Rocke and Andre Juman; granddaughter, Danielle Smith; great-granddaughter, Desia Smith; grandson, Daquan Robinson; godson, Damark Thomas Jr; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on the day of the service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
The funeral service for Mrs. Betty Stone-Balkaransingh will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Gordon Grove Baptist Church, 4950 East Old Savannah Road, Millen, GA with Pastor Robert Davis officiating. Interment will be in the Lan's Family Cemetery in Millen, Ga.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, June 14, 2019
