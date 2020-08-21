I would like to say that she was my best friend for 60 years. She worked with me at the C&S Bank in Savannah, Ga. we stayed in touch thru all the years and later years worked together at Sugar Top Resort in Sugar Mountain, N.C. After both tour husbands passed away. We had good times and sad times and it is with a heavy heart that I had to say good bye to my dear friend. Rest In Peace my friend I will Remember you and loved you dearly

My condolences go to her family and love one. She was Special.

Linda Hamrick Wynkoop

Friend