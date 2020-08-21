1/1
Betty Sue McGraw
Betty Sue McGraw went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Born December 10, 1929, in Bulloch County to the late Dave and Janie Alderman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion McGraw Sr.; son, David Ussery; and sister, Ruth Baumann Simmons.
Betty Sue grew up in Statesboro, Georgia, and later moved to Savannah. She first worked at the soda counter in Walgreens, then C&S Bank and retired from Kroger in Warner Robins.
Betty Sue loved Jesus. She was loving, caring and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Later in her life, she traveled and took up painting, but we always say her favorite hobby was talking.
She is survived by her children, Darlene Sheck (Mike), Don Ussery (Brenda), Gary Ussery (Jetty), Richard Ussery (Judy), Marion 'Mack' McGraw, Daniel Ussery (Mandy); sister, Martha Ann Whitfield (Mike); 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, for their support during this time.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at Deal Funeral Directors, 22757 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.
The graveside service will follow in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 29, 2020.
1 entry
August 20, 2020
I would like to say that she was my best friend for 60 years. She worked with me at the C&S Bank in Savannah, Ga. we stayed in touch thru all the years and later years worked together at Sugar Top Resort in Sugar Mountain, N.C. After both tour husbands passed away. We had good times and sad times and it is with a heavy heart that I had to say good bye to my dear friend. Rest In Peace my friend I will Remember you and loved you dearly
My condolences go to her family and love one. She was Special.
Linda Hamrick Wynkoop
Friend
