Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Bettye Van (Powell) Childs. View Sign

Mrs. Bettye Van Powell Childs, age 89, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed into eternal rest at Ogeechee Area Hospice on March 13, 2019.

Bettye was born on August 7, 1929, in Sylvester, Georgia, where she was raised.

She graduated from Sylvester High School and earned a teaching certificate at Georgia Southwestern College at Americus prior to joining the Worth County School faculty in 1948.

She married her late husband, Burton Brown Childs Jr. on November 14, 1948. The couple later settled in Statesboro in 1956, where they raised their five children, Rex, Tommy, Brownie, Randy and Mark.

Bettye was a devoted wife, mother and always a caregiver. She was tirelessly gracious and giving. While raising five children, she also cared for many foster children, including those needing emergency placement. The doors at her home were always open and she touched many lives.

She was a fervent advocate of education and public service. In 1957, she obtained a Bachelor of Science in education at Georgia Teachers College.

She returned to school and obtained a bachelor's degree in criminal justice in 1974, leading her into a dedicated career as a parole officer at the Bulloch County Probation and Parole Office, as well as the Child Support Recovery Unit covering many counties, including Bulloch, Emanuel and Lowndes counties.

In 1980, Bettye moved to Albany, Georgia, where she continued her career as a parole officer for over 10 years until her retirement.

In 2000, Bettye returned to Statesboro, Georgia, where she spent every day caring for her late husband, Brown Childs, until his death in 2002.

Following a decline in her own health, Bettye moved to Willow Pond Assisted Living in 2006, where she became Willow Pond's longest resident, residing in the home for over 12 years. Bettye never met a stranger and became known as the "Welcoming Committee" at Willow Pond. She befriended every new resident, easing their fears and anxiety as they transitioned into a new and unfamiliar environment.

She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class.

She enjoyed many hobbies throughout the years, from gardening fruit and flowers, needlepoint, cards and fishing to traveling the United States coast to coast.

Bettye Childs is preceded in death by her husband, Brown Childs; her parents, George Luther Powell and Ada Sutton Powell; and granddaughter, Kelley Robyn Sweat.

She is survived by Rex Childs, Tommy Childs, Brownie Childs, Randy Childs and Mark Childs; three daughters-in-law, Joan Childs, Deadra Childs and Judy Childs; and a son-in-law, John Bryant; as well as 15 grandchildren, Kim Childs, Stephanie Childs, Brandon Childs, Katie Dove, Summer Clark, Amanda

The family expresses a special thanks to Bettye's caregivers, including Margaret Brannen, Cheryl Blackmon and Phyllis Jackson, and all the others, including the staff at Willow Pond Assisted Living and Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Family and friends will gather at the Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home for visitation on March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m.

The funeral service will follow in the Joiner-Anderson Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry Jackson officiating. Interment will take place in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be James Montgomery, Mark Powell, Mike Fowler, Bubba Fowler, Brandon Childs and Johnny Cobb.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459. Donations may be made online at

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 15, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Mrs. Bettye Van Powell Childs, age 89, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed into eternal rest at Ogeechee Area Hospice on March 13, 2019.Bettye was born on August 7, 1929, in Sylvester, Georgia, where she was raised.She graduated from Sylvester High School and earned a teaching certificate at Georgia Southwestern College at Americus prior to joining the Worth County School faculty in 1948.She married her late husband, Burton Brown Childs Jr. on November 14, 1948. The couple later settled in Statesboro in 1956, where they raised their five children, Rex, Tommy, Brownie, Randy and Mark.Bettye was a devoted wife, mother and always a caregiver. She was tirelessly gracious and giving. While raising five children, she also cared for many foster children, including those needing emergency placement. The doors at her home were always open and she touched many lives.She was a fervent advocate of education and public service. In 1957, she obtained a Bachelor of Science in education at Georgia Teachers College.She returned to school and obtained a bachelor's degree in criminal justice in 1974, leading her into a dedicated career as a parole officer at the Bulloch County Probation and Parole Office, as well as the Child Support Recovery Unit covering many counties, including Bulloch, Emanuel and Lowndes counties.In 1980, Bettye moved to Albany, Georgia, where she continued her career as a parole officer for over 10 years until her retirement.In 2000, Bettye returned to Statesboro, Georgia, where she spent every day caring for her late husband, Brown Childs, until his death in 2002.Following a decline in her own health, Bettye moved to Willow Pond Assisted Living in 2006, where she became Willow Pond's longest resident, residing in the home for over 12 years. Bettye never met a stranger and became known as the "Welcoming Committee" at Willow Pond. She befriended every new resident, easing their fears and anxiety as they transitioned into a new and unfamiliar environment.She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class.She enjoyed many hobbies throughout the years, from gardening fruit and flowers, needlepoint, cards and fishing to traveling the United States coast to coast.Bettye Childs is preceded in death by her husband, Brown Childs; her parents, George Luther Powell and Ada Sutton Powell; and granddaughter, Kelley Robyn Sweat.She is survived by Rex Childs, Tommy Childs, Brownie Childs, Randy Childs and Mark Childs; three daughters-in-law, Joan Childs, Deadra Childs and Judy Childs; and a son-in-law, John Bryant; as well as 15 grandchildren, Kim Childs, Stephanie Childs, Brandon Childs, Katie Dove, Summer Clark, Amanda Smith , Jenna Bray, Kristy Davies, Kacie Sweat, Kandace Sweat, Davis Childs, Thomas Childs, Morgan Childs, Christa Childs and Josh Childs; and 22 great-grandchildren.The family expresses a special thanks to Bettye's caregivers, including Margaret Brannen, Cheryl Blackmon and Phyllis Jackson, and all the others, including the staff at Willow Pond Assisted Living and Ogeechee Area Hospice.Family and friends will gather at the Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home for visitation on March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m.The funeral service will follow in the Joiner-Anderson Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry Jackson officiating. Interment will take place in Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be James Montgomery, Mark Powell, Mike Fowler, Bubba Fowler, Brandon Childs and Johnny Cobb.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459. Donations may be made online at https://oahospice.org. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 15, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home

502 Miller Street Ext.

Statesboro , GA 30458

(912) 764-7725 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close