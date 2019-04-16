CLAXTON -- Beverly Ann Brown, 86, passed away April 14, 2019, at her home. The Bulloch County native was a homemaker who loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed cooking for her family and fishing. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Anderson, S.C.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eli Brown; grandson, Chris Selman; sister, Willette NeSmith.
Survivors: sons, Danny (Patsy) Brown of Anderson, S.C.; Tommy (Robin) Brown of Harper's Ferry, W.Va.; and Tony (Danielle) Brown of Claxton; daughter, Kay (Jacky) Brady of Iva, S.C.; brother, Jerrell NeSmith of Claxton; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, a close niece, Amy Page.
Visitation: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.
Funeral: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 1 p.m. in J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2019
