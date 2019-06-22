Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Beverly Jean Deal. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral 3:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Beverly Jean Deal, age 85, died Thursday afternoon at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility following a prolonged illness.

Mrs. Deal was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, born on December 5th, 1933, to Mr. William Alderman and Mrs. Effie Waters Alderman. She worked for the Bulloch County Board of Education in special education for 21 years and also was a beautician and helped in the nursery.

She will always be remembered for her love of sitting on the front porch, rocking in her rocking chair.

Mrs. Deal was a member of Merrywood Baptist Church, where she was active in her Sunday school class, and a resident of Southern Manor for the last nine years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Henry Walden Deal; and a son, Derrick Deal.

She is survived by her children, Denise Wilkinson, Raymond Deal, Shellie Waring and Henri Ann Robertson; her grandchildren, Amber Wilkinson, Katie Still, Justin Deal, Joel Deal, Jeffrey Strange, and Doug Deal; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe Chavis and Conner Chavis.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. following visitation, officiated by the Rev. Carl Ledbetter. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to The Silver Lining Club, 1215 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Merrywood Baptist Church, 23366 US-80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461.

