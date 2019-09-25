Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Beverly (Newton) Thibodeau. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Sechrest Funeral Service High Point , NC View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Sechrest Funeral Service High Point , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Born in Burlington, Vermont, to the late Guy and Beatrice Booska Newton, Beverly resided for over 60 years in High Point, N.C. She had resided in Statesboro the past few years and was a resident of The Gardens at Southern Manor.

Throughout her life in High Point, she and her now late husband, Walter, owned and operated AeroChem Corporation, where she served as the secretary/treasurer.

Beverly enjoyed many years as a member of a traveling bowling league as well as her weekly bridge club. She was also a member of the Women Investors Club.

Her greatest joy was her family and cooking for them.

Beverly was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents and her twin sister, Betty Firascadore.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Gale and Wayne Whitworth of Southport, N.C.; a son and daughter-in-law, James and Michelle Thibodeau of Statesboro, Ga.; her grandchildren, Bryan Whitworth (Heather) of Southport, N.C.; Scott Whitworth (Elizabeth) of Wake Forest, N.C,.; Jeff Whitworth (Becca) of Greensboro, N.C.; Tyler Thibodeau and Cole Thibodeau, both of Statesboro, Ga.; her great-grandchildren, Mason, Laurel, Liam, Alexa, Eli, Nathan and Lyla; and two sisters, Janet Holden of Bristol, Conn.; and Janice Tremblay of Aberdeen, N.C.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 11 a.m. until noon at Sechrest Funeral Service in High Point, North Carolina.

The graveside service and burial will follow the visitation in Floral Garden Park Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the local arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, September 25, 2019

