COLUMBUS, Ga. -- Retired Staff Sergeant Billy D. Eason, age 65, passed into rest Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Ernest "Jim" Eason and the late Anna Lou Lundy Eason. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the Williams James High School class of 1972.

Billy D. Eason served his country in the United States Army and retired in 1993. Sgt. Eason was a member of the Metropolitan Baptist Church, where he served on the board of deacons.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Roy, Randolf, Ernestine, Donald and James Eason.

He is survived by his wife, Silvia Eason, Columbus, Ga.; daughters, Theaonica Joy (Sheldon) Roberts, Savannah, Ga.; and Jennifer Nicole Ferguson, Springfield, Ga.; grandchildren, Christopher and Kassidy Roberts and Cameron Alfonza Aiken; a stepdaughter and stepgrandson, Pamela Schneider and Niko Schneider, Germany; five sisters, Claudell (Andrew) Postell, Rochester, N.Y.; Carolyn Wright and Helen Walker, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Lizetta (Lyndon) Bellamy, Fayetteville, N.C.; and Liz Ingram, Atlanta, Ga.; a brother, June (Tammy) Augusta, Ga.; an aunt, Lillie Bell Lundy, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.

The remains will lie in state on the day of the service from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service for retired Staff Sgt. Eason will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 760 Magnolia Church Road, Statesboro, GA. The Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson, pastor, and the Rev. Ronnie S. Tremble, eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



