Billy H. Waters Sr. passed away on May 18, 2019, peacefully with his family.
Billy was born December 1, 1935, in Bulloch County to the late Grover and Sarah (Sally) Waters.
He is survived by his sister, Jackie Parker; his children, Billy Jr., KaSandra McNally (Mike), Cindy Van Treese (Geoff) and Jonathan Waters (Brian). He has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He also has many wonderful and loving friends.
We love you, Dad.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1st, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home. Following the service, a continuation of celebration of life will be held at his home, 108 Marsh Landing Drive, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Statesboro Herald, May 29, 2019
