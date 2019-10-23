The funeral service for Billy Ray Steptoe, age 77, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the Chan Stanley Memorial Chapel of Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory, with interment to follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Danny Thomas and the Rev. Myron Wise will officiate.
Mr. Steptoe was born January 30, 1942, in Swainsboro, Georgia. He was the son of the late Gordon "Red" and Rubie Dell Mills Steptoe. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Passmore Steptoe.
He served in the United States Navy. He was a retired truck driver for B&H Transfer. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Mr. Steptoe passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Scott Health and Rehabilitation.
Mr. Steptoe is survived by his daughter, Amanda Lynn Steptoe (Joey) Mitchell of Brooklet; a stepdaughter, Renee (Ivan) Wise of Sandersville; and four grandchildren, Autumn Nicole West, Avery Scott West, Austin Troy Mitchell, Aaron Joseph Mitchell, all of Brooklet.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Mr. Steptoe to Good Sheppard Church of the Nazarene at 316 East South Central Avenue, Tennille, GA 31089; or East Dublin Dayspring Worship Center Mission Fund at 204 Hawkins Street, East Dublin, GA 31027.
Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory, Dublin Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, October 24, 2019
