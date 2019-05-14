Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Bobby E. Deal. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Bobby E. Deal, age 81, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Willow Pond under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice after a brief illness. He was the son of Emit C. and Lucile Roberts Deal of Statesboro.

The Bulloch County native was a 1955 graduate of Statesboro High School, where he was a member of the varsity football team. He attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for a year before transferring to the

In 1960, Bobby married the love of his life, the former Ginger Rogers of Claxton, Ga., and began his career with the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service as an assistant county agent in Haralson County.

In 1962, he was promoted to county agent and he remained there for the next seven years.

While in Haralson County, he began the "Outstanding Family Farm" program among other key 4-H initiatives.

Wanting to be closer to home, he accepted a position in Wayne County as county agent in 1969. During his tenure in Wayne County, Bobby was a member of the Jaycees, serving as a director, and helping organize the first Jaycee Fair as well as receiving the Jaycee Distinguished Service Award from Governor Ellis Arnold. He was also president of the chamber of commerce, the Kiwanis Club and a member of the Wayne County Livestock Association and the Wayne County Young Farmers Association.

In 1978, he accepted a position as Southeast district agent for 4-H and Youth serving 36 counties. This position allowed him and his wife to move home to Bulloch County, where they remained through his retirement in 1990.

"Mr. Bobby," as he was affectionately known by his 4-H members, was a devoted leader to the 4-H club and all youth programs. He was passionate about watching young people reach their full potential and found joy in helping those around him.

He was a member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, the old Vandy's Coffee Club and the Portal Hunting Club and a former member of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club.

After retirement, Bobby continued to serve Bulloch County as a commissioner from 1996-2004.

While much of his time was devoted to public service over the years, he always found time to deer hunt at the Portal Hunting Club and spend with his family, especially his four grandsons.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emit and Lucile Deal; wife, Ginger Rogers Deal; and twin infant girls, Patricia Ann and Millisa Ann Deal.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Tim Salter; a son, Jim Deal, all of Statesboro; three brothers, Johnny (Dale) Deal and Bunny Deal of Statesboro and Larry (Bonnie) Deal of Newnan, Ga.; a sister, Pam (George) Deal Blanchette of Statesboro; grandchildren, Reed Salter, Drew Salter, Hunter Deal and Cole Deal; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors, officiated by Elder John Scott. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bill Dean, Brett Lanier, Greg Hendrix, Tyler Deal, Tab Akins and Billy Pollock.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Old Vandy's Coffee Club and members of the Portal Hunting Club.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bobby Deal to the Georgia 4-H Foundation, 306 Hoke

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2019

