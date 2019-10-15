|
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
Mr. Bobby Gene Still, age 74, passed away October 12, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia. He was born on June 16, 1945, in Auburndale, Florida, to Bascom and Autie Mae Still.
The Florida native enlisted in the United States Army December 3, 1965, at the young age of 20. He completed basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and AIT Jump School in Fort Benning, Georgia. Bobby was deployed to Vietnam from June 1966-1967. While deployed, he was injured by a punji stick and was medivac to Yokohama, Japan, where he was hospitalized for four months.
He was deployed back to Vietnam for the remainder of his tour and received the Purple Heart for his wounds received in action.
During his years served, he received the following Army service citations: Overseas Service Bar, Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Combat Infantry Badge, Parachute Badge, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Army Medal (2nd Vice Medal) 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, several Army Good Conduct Medals, Army Recruiter Badge, Expert Badge Rifle and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
Bobby retired as a master sergeant at the young age of 39 after 20 years and 28 days, receiving an honorable discharge December 31, 1985.
After retirement, he began his career with the Department of the Army as the Army Retirement Services officer for the state of Florida, completing an additional 18 years of service, retiring September 2005.
He was a member of the Masons out of Tampa, Florida, and the Shriners in Okinawa, Japan.
Bobby enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting and most of all spending time with family and friends.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Donnie Still.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Still, of 53 years, of Statesboro, Georgia; a daughter, Julia Williams (Brett) of Uvalda, Georgia; and a daughter, Patty Smith (Chad) of Polk City, Florida; six grandchildren, Clayton Durham, Auburndale, Florida; Ashleigh Williams, Alpharetta, Georgia; Trey Harper, Stockbridge, Georgia; Taylor Durham, Polk City, Florida; Makenzie Harper, Statesboro, Georgia; and Haleigh Smith, Polk City, Florida; a sister, Kathy Walker (Jimmy) of Bartow, Florida; and a brother, James Still of Zephyrhills, Florida; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The celebration of life will be at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder Randy Waters officiating.
Entombment, with military honors, will be held in the Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Glennville.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, October 15, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019
