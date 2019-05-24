Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Bobby Lovett. View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Send Flowers Obituary

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Bobby Lovett, age 71, passed peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at his residence. The native of Screven County, Georgia, was the son of the late Ralph and Carrie Moore Lovett. He received his public education in the school system of Sylvania, Georgia, and was a member of the Horse Creek United Methodist Church, where he served as a steward.

Mr. Lovett worked in landscaping and as a car salesman.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two children, Bobby Curtis Lovett and Alexis Desia Lovett; and several siblings.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Arliesha Mikel Lovett, Portal, Ga.; children, Michael James, Claxton, Ga.; Latesa Williams, Millen, Ga.; Keith Lovett, Atlanta, Ga.; Ralphael Lovett, Ft. Carson, Colo.; Rhonda Lovett, Millen, Ga.; and Zachery Nehemiah Lovett, Portal, Ga.; a special daughter, Jayla Clark; a goddaughter, Alexis Williams; two brothers, John Lovett, Statesboro, Ga.; and Willie Lovett, Garfield, Ga.; sisters, Sarah Bynes, Tyrone, Ga.; Mamie Sconier, Newnan, Ga.; and Linda Jenkins, Hardeeville, S.C.; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Mikel and Terry Mikel, both of Nevils, Ga.; Jerry Mikel, Brooklet, Ga.; and Anthony Mikel, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Ella Ruth Campbell, Statesboro, Ga.; Minnie Sue Huff, Nevils, Ga.; and Mushell Alston, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.

Family visitation will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Mr. Bobby Lovett will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Horse Creek United Methodist Church, 5058 Rocky Ford Road, Rocky Ford, Georgia, with the Rev. Maurice Hill presiding and the Rev. Thomas Mills officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2019

