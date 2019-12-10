Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnelle (Lee) Cone. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Send Flowers Obituary



She was a longtime resident of Statesboro who retired after 46 years as a beautician. Bonnelle and her late husband, Henry E. Cone Sr., owned and operated Cone's Beauty Shop and Cone's Barber Shop together side by side on East Main Street for 40 years.

She loved her family and especially her grandchildren.

Bonnelle was preceded in heaven by her husband of 51 years, Henry E. Cone Sr.; her parents, Stephen W. Lee and Annie Newsome Lee; her son, Henry E. Cone Jr.; and her daughter, Bonnie Cone Groover, all of Statesboro.

She leaves to cherish in her memory a daughter, Mary Ann Cone of Statesboro; a son, John W. Cone (Charity) of Statesboro; a sister, Annette Lee Deal (Thomas) of Tifton; a brother, Steve Lee (Linda) of Macon, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Laura "KiKi" Grover, Brently Jason Cone (Sabrina), Allison M. Coppage (Blake) of Statesboro, Amanda E. Cone of Fort Collins, Colo.; Summer E. Cone, John Wesley Cone Jr. of Statesboro and Autumn Weldon (Zach) of Savannah, Ga.; eight great-grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Emily, Haylee, Kale, Kaleb, Ty and Tristan; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Elder Thomas Deal officiating.

Memorials may be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, December 10, 2019

