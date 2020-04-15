Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Alene (George) Blackmon. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



She was a devoted mother and friend, knowing no strangers. Miss Bonnie was a military wife, which allowed her nursing career to take her to many different areas in the United States, including Columbus, Ohio; Riverhead, N.Y.; Gallipolis, Ohio; Manning, S.C.; Saint Joseph, Mo.; and Statesboro, Ga.

She held many different titles in Statesboro, including staff nurse, assistant director of Nursing, director of Nursing, operating room nursing, head nurse, supervisor, and charge nurse since 1977.

She also volunteered with Habitat For Humanity, the Statesboro High School Athletic Department and the area blood mobile.

She retired from nursing in 2010.

Her hobbies included genealogy, reading, planting and gardening, traveling, cooking, and especially baking. She learned from an early age that no one should leave your door hungry or thirsty.

Miss Bonnie is survived by her children and their spouses, Rebecca (Brian) Gansle of Alpharetta, Ga.; Richard Brian Blackmon, Washington, D.C.; and Benjamin (Ann) Blackmon, Statesboro, Ga.; and her four granddaughters, Gabrielle Michaela Gansle of Alpharetta, Ga.; Amelia Pearl Blackmon and Emma Rose Blackmon of Rockville, Ma.; and Sydney Alene Blackmon of Statesboro, Ga.

She is preceded in death by her son, William Robert "Bob" Blackmon; her brother, Robert Dean George; her sister, Nina Elizabeth Vanecko; her parents, Dean Minturn George and Annona Goff George; and a special maternal grandmother, Mary Cornelia Farrar Goff.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to your local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 15, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Bonnie Alene George Blackmon joined her ancestors on Tuesday, March 31, at the Medical College of Georgia after a long illness. She was born October 7, 1941, in Gallipolis, Ohio. She attended Holzer School of Nursing, University of Rio Grande and Hocking College.She was a devoted mother and friend, knowing no strangers. Miss Bonnie was a military wife, which allowed her nursing career to take her to many different areas in the United States, including Columbus, Ohio; Riverhead, N.Y.; Gallipolis, Ohio; Manning, S.C.; Saint Joseph, Mo.; and Statesboro, Ga.She held many different titles in Statesboro, including staff nurse, assistant director of Nursing, director of Nursing, operating room nursing, head nurse, supervisor, and charge nurse since 1977.She also volunteered with Habitat For Humanity, the Statesboro High School Athletic Department and the area blood mobile.She retired from nursing in 2010.Her hobbies included genealogy, reading, planting and gardening, traveling, cooking, and especially baking. She learned from an early age that no one should leave your door hungry or thirsty.Miss Bonnie is survived by her children and their spouses, Rebecca (Brian) Gansle of Alpharetta, Ga.; Richard Brian Blackmon, Washington, D.C.; and Benjamin (Ann) Blackmon, Statesboro, Ga.; and her four granddaughters, Gabrielle Michaela Gansle of Alpharetta, Ga.; Amelia Pearl Blackmon and Emma Rose Blackmon of Rockville, Ma.; and Sydney Alene Blackmon of Statesboro, Ga.She is preceded in death by her son, William Robert "Bob" Blackmon; her brother, Robert Dean George; her sister, Nina Elizabeth Vanecko; her parents, Dean Minturn George and Annona Goff George; and a special maternal grandmother, Mary Cornelia Farrar Goff.Private family services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to your local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 15, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close