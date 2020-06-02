STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Bonnie Oveda Hagan Lord, age 90, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was the daughter of the late Russell Dewey Hagan and Bronnie Davis Hagan.
Oveda and her husband owned and operated Lord's Peach Orchard in Statesboro for over 15 years. She was a former member of Bible Baptist Church and currently a member at Merrywood Baptist Church in Statesboro.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and believed in education. She will be remembered as an excellent cook and her love for gardening, especially in her rose garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Leo Lord; and a son, Alva Leo Lord Jr.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Hagan and Beverly Lord, both of Statesboro; three grandchildren, Jimmy (Katie) Hagan Jr. of Twin City, Tonya (Kevin) Boyd of Register and Johnathon (Stephanie) Skinner of Atlanta; four great-grandchildren, Coley Boyd, Atticus Boyd, Tyler Hagan and Haley Hagan; and three brothers, James Hagan (Shorty) of Statesboro, Inman Hagan of Savannah and Frank Hagan of Nevils. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service and burial will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
For those desiring to view the livestream of the service, you may do so by joining the FaceBook group "Joiner-Anderson Live Stream" at www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive.
The family will receive visitors following the service.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 2, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.