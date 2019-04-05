Mr. Brandon Jamal Howard, age 32, of Savannah, Ga., passed away on Saturday, March 30th, at the Savannah Hospice of Savannah, Ga. He was a member of the Temple of Glory Community Church and was employed at Lucky Food Market until his health failed.
He is survived by his mother, Stephaine Howard of Florence, S.C. He was raised by William and Venita Howard of Goldsboro, N.C.; his loving sisters, Amonney Eddy, Jalissa Martin and Laqulia Martin, all of Savannah, Ga.; his loving grandmother, Charlesetta Howard of Savannah, Ga.; his loving aunts, Barbara Howard of Statesboro, Ga.; and Dee Dee Williams of Goldsboro, NC.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The homegoing celebration for Mr. Brandon Howard will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at noon at the Temple of Glory Community Church, 1105 Stiles Avenue, Savannah, Ga.
Campbell Funeral Home of Savannah, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
This is a courtesy announcement made by the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
