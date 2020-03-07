Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Michael Bragg. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Bulloch Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



The Chatham County native lived in Bulloch County for most of his life and was a 2016 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.

Brandon worked with Paul Davis Restoration in Savannah and Vandy's restaurant in Statesboro.

He enjoyed sports, especially football and baseball, and was a member of the SEB Middle School football team.

Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family and being a loving father for his daughter, Kinslee Bragg.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Walter Lee Bragg.

Surviving is his daughter, Kinslee Bragg of Nevils, Ga.; his mother, Jennifer Mobley of Wilmington Island; maternal grandparents, Donna and John Mobley Sr. of Ellabell; his father, Sean Bragg of Savannah; a sister, Ashlee Bragg of Wilmington Island; his high school sweetheart and mother of their daughter, Ginger Hoskins; a paternal grandmother, Pamela Sue Bragg; aunts and uncles, Terri and Charlie Crowler and John and Aubrey Mobley; his first cousins, Marissa Mason, Jesse Mobley, Paige Bragg and Sammy Bragg. Several other cousins also survive.

A visitation will be held on Monday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.

Statesboro Herald, March 7, 2020

