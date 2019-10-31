Mrs. Brenda Baldwin Deloach, age 65, passed on Thursday morning at Riverdale Heath Center in Riverdale, Ga., after an extended illness under the care of Homestead Hospice.
She was a Bulloch County native and a 1972 graduate of Statesboro High School. She retired from Statesboro Telephone Company and was employed with Walmart Supercenter until her health failed.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mr. Ray Lamar Deloach of Charleston, S.C.; daughters, Mrs. Jennifer (Carl) Williams of Atlanta, Ga.; and Ms. Yaneisha Houston Deloach of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Glendora Baldwin of Savannah, Ga.; Joyce Baldwin, Donna (Leo) Polk, Cora Baldwin and Teresa Baldwin, all of Statesboro, Ga.; one brother, Henry Baldwin of Valdosta, Ga.; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Hodges Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 841 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro, GA 30458 beginning at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John Harmon pastor/eulogist, and the Rev. Donald Chavers presiding.
Family and friends' visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 7-8 p.m at the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of the services.
Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019