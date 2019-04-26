PORTAL, Ga. -- Ms. Brenda Joyce Williams Kitchens, age 69, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
The Illinois native lived in Idaho for many years and moved to Portal in 2006.
At the age of 50, she completed her GED and went on to graduate from college with a degree in restaurant management.
She worked in the restaurant and food service industry for many years.
Brenda loved her family and especially her grandchildren.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her son, Clinton Dale Burnett.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Eddie Marks of Twin City; a son, Alan Michael Kitchens of Idaho; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, April 26, 2019
