Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mrs. Brenda Joyce Tapley Steinberg, age 74, of Statesboro, Ga., on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Josh Black officiating. Interment followed in the Swainsboro City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rusty Simmons, Heath Simmons, Lance Simmons, Andy Tapley, Ernie Fields and Greg Fields.

Mrs. Steinberg was born September 26, 1945, to the late Billy Quitman and Berta Wells Tapley. Brenda was raised in Swainsboro, Ga., and graduated from Swainsboro High School in 1963.

She worked for 25 years as a teller at First Bulloch Bank, which later became BB&T, in Statesboro, Ga.

She was of the Baptist faith and was saved and baptized at the age of 16 in her family's church in Swainsboro, Hillcrest Baptist. The preacher there at the time, Robert Steinberg, along with his wife, Maxine, and five children were fairly new to town. Brenda would later marry one of those children, Raymond, in 1967. Together they were involved in church and several organizations, such as the Jaycees and Jaycettes.

After years of enjoying life together, Brenda gave birth to their daughter, Tory Diane, on Halloween 1974. The family of three moved to Statesboro in 1976. Two years later on November 30, 1978, Raymond, Brenda and Tory welcomed Stephanie Connell.

After their two daughters were born, Brenda's true purpose for life was discovered as she effortlessly transitioned into the role of "Mama". She loved Tory and Stephanie immensely and truly devoted her entire life to mothering and loving them. If a better mother walks the face of the earth, her presence has yet to be known. The love Brenda had for her children never wavered, even as they grew older and left home. She still made every sacrifice and effort to support and love them.

Some of Tory and Stephanie's favorite memories of their mama include her incredible talents in decorating for and hosting holidays. Christmas was her absolute favorite time of year and she made everything about it warm, exciting and beautiful. Her happiest times were around the dining room table celebrating holidays with family.

Although she was blessed with a wonderful family and a long happy marriage, life for Brenda didn't begin until June of 2006, when her first grandchild, Juliana, was born. When she became Grandmama, as her three grandchildren affectionately called her, her life took on a new meaning.

In 2007 and 2009, Brody and Brook were born and she knew nothing of greater importance than spending time with them or attending their events. The three of them loved her very much as well and will forever carry memories in their hearts of special times with her.

Brenda was born to be a mother and grandmother and she fulfilled both roles beautifully. She had a very special bond with her daddy that carried through her entire life with him. They were very close and we have no doubt he was the first family member to greet her and wrap her in a big hug upon her arrival in heaven.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Raymond Steinberg. Saying goodbye to Raymond was the hardest thing she had ever done, and her heart never healed. She mourned the loss of him every day, and we take comfort knowing she is reunited with him now.

Survivors include her daughters, Tory Baker (James) of Hinesville, Ga.; and Stephanie Fleming (Brent) of Swainsboro, Ga.; her sister, Susie Hall of Tybee Island, Ga.; her brother, Mike Tapley (Bonnie) of Swainsboro, Ga.; her sister-in-law, Roberta Fields (Rudy) of Warner Robins, Ga.; her grandchildren, Juliana Baker, Brody Fleming and Brook Fleming; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

