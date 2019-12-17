Brian Scott Tressler, 59, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility, Statesboro, Georgia.
He was born October 25, 1960, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, to Richard and Joyce Tressler. He graduated from Bellefonte High School and Shippensburg University and pursued a career in education.
He recently retired from Effingham County High School, where he taught twelfth grade Economics. He attended Statesboro First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Susan of Statesboro; daughter, Krista of Savannah; his mother, two brothers, one sister and one granddaughter.
A private service was held in Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, December 16, 2019.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.
Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2019
