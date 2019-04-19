Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Brittany Nicole Crosby, 27, of Canoochee, Ga., passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness.

Mrs. Crosby was born in Statesboro on January 15, 1992, to Alec Perkins and Priscilla Perkins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Horace and Dorothy Perkins; maternal grandmother, Jane Lutterloah; and her father-in-law, Craig Crosby.

As a young girl, Brittany enjoyed spending time with friends, riding horses and four-wheelers.

In 2009, she was blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Brooklyn Kay Crosby.

She graduated from Swainsboro High School as an honor graduate in 2010.

Brittany was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2012. In 2014, she triumphantly conquered her first battle with cancer and married Josh Crosby, the love of her life. While in remission, Brittany went back to school and earned her LPN. She worked at East Georgia Regional for six months before she was once again diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma. Despite doctors' prognosis, Brittany defied all odds and lived beyond the time frame they originally gave her.

On the 17th of April, Brittany didn't lose her battle to cancer but won her ticket to heaven.

She was such a kind, beautiful soul, who touched many lives and was an inspiration to all.

Survivors include her husband, Josh Crosby of Canoochee; daughter, Brooklyn Crosby of Canoochee; father, Alec Perkins of Canoochee; mother, Pricilla Perkins of Canoochee; sister, Jahala Perkins of Canoochee; brother, Joshua Hogan of Ocala, Fla.; mother-in-law, Judy Crosby of Lyons; maternal grandfather, Clifton Lutterloah of Canoochee; Papa, Tony Altman of Swainsboro; close friends, Amelia Scollon, Janie Trull, Christa Parker, Christa Braswell, Michaela James, Britany Turbyfill and Brooke Beckum; aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members and friends.

The funeral service will be in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, with the Rev. Brad McKenzie officiating. Interment will be in Canoochee Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Phillip Parker, Joey Gibson, Tony Cowart, Jerry Carpenter, Ian Scollon, Adam Carpenter, Zach Cutler, Bradley Braswell and Daryll Hill.

Statesboro Herald, April 19, 2019

