Mrs. Bronnie R. Pryor
Mrs. Bronnie R. Pryor, 62, passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native and a member of Miller Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mr. Hubert Pryor of Statesboro, Ga.; an adopted niece, Mrs. Vickie (Tim) Wilson of Statesboro, Ga.; adopted nephews, Mr. Jimmy Lee (Renee) Everette of Gibsonville, N.C.; Mr. Bobby (Alfrieda) Walker of Springfield, Ga.; aunts, Ms. Helen Moss of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Frances (Eugene) Johnson of Nevils, Ga.; Ms. Georgia Hayward of Hollywood, Fla.; an uncle, Mr. Frank Walker Jr. of Hollywood, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Ms. Linda Walker of Savannah, Ga., and Ms. Beverly Walker of Statesboro, Ga.; along with a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, at 2 p.m. in Miller Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble as eulogist.

Statesboro Herald, September 17, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
