Mrs. Bronnie R. Pryor, 62, passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native and a member of Miller Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mr. Hubert Pryor of Statesboro, Ga.; an adopted niece, Mrs. Vickie (Tim) Wilson of Statesboro, Ga.; adopted nephews, Mr. Jimmy Lee (Renee) Everette of Gibsonville, N.C.; Mr. Bobby (Alfrieda) Walker of Springfield, Ga.; aunts, Ms. Helen Moss of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Frances (Eugene) Johnson of Nevils, Ga.; Ms. Georgia Hayward of Hollywood, Fla.; an uncle, Mr. Frank Walker Jr. of Hollywood, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Ms. Linda Walker of Savannah, Ga., and Ms. Beverly Walker of Statesboro, Ga.; along with a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, at 2 p.m. in Miller Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble as eulogist.
Statesboro Herald, September 17, 2020
