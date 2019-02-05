Brooke Madison Pack, 14, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an accident.
Brooke was born in Camp Lejeune, N.C., and was a ninth grade student at Southeast Bulloch High School. She was active in school sports, playing on the high school volleyball team. She was a student athlete who excelled in advanced classes as well as in basketball, softball and volleyball while attending the Stem Academy at Bartlett Middle School. She was an avid dog lover.
Survivors include her mother, Daniella Pack; father, Adam F. Pack; sister, Rylee Grace Pack; grandparents, Vernda Monette, James Edwards, Larry and Brenda Pack; great-grandmothers, Marjorie Edwards and Mary Turner; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
She loved her friends and her family and always had a smile and a giggle.
Visitation: 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral: 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please play a game with your family.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler, GA; (912) 748-2444.
Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019