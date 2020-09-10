1/
Mr. Bruce Edward Johnson
PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Bruce Edward Johnson, age 52, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his residence.
The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County attended Portal High School. Bruce worked with Garry's Radiator for 10 years in the 1990s and was a self-employed contractor.
He loved fishing and working in his garden and spending time with his family, especially with his sister, Sandra.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy H. Johnson; his aunt, Ruby L. Harris; his uncle, Lewis E. Johnson Jr.; his grandparents, Lewis E. Johnson and Claudine Johnson and Barney and Lenora Davis.
Surviving is his mother, Ada (Denver) Stills; three sisters, Sandra (Mark) Mingle, Martha (Bobby) Brown and Deborah Sheffield; a son, Dustin (Savannah) Johnson; a daughter, Dana (Jeff) Johnson Beasley; four grandchildren, Makalia Johnson, Kade Beasley, Jolie Lanier and Jace Lanier, all of Portal, Ga.; two nieces, Madison (William) Hardiman of Metter and Haley (Dave) Hardy of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; nephews, Nathan (Ashley) Smith, Marcus (Bridgett) Mingle and Curtis Mingle, all of Portal; great-nephews, Chase, Carter and Colby Smith, Lincoln Hardy, Payton Mingle and Hunter Mingle.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Toby Skrine and the Rev. Roy Jarriel officiating. Interment will be in Johnson Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Mingle, Wayne Skinner, Chase Smith, Frank Smith, Tim Johnson and Johnny Brown.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
