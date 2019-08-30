|
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Pittman Park United Methodist Church
STATESBORO, Ga. -- On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Dr. C. Comer Duggan Sr., DVM, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away at the age of 85. Comer was born on September 13, 1933, in Hahira, Georgia, to Carl and Charlie Duggan. On August 20, 1955, he married Patricia Deane Miller of Ousley, Georgia. They raised three sons, Dug, Carl and Deane.
While attending Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College, Comer was called home to run the family dairy in Hahira due to his father's illness. After five years, he closed the dairy in 1956.
He served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959 as an instructor at the Redstone Arsenal Guided Missle School in Huntsville, Alabama. After being discharged from the Army, he went to work for the State Veterinary Office in Tallahassee, Florida.
In 1961, he returned to ABAC and a year later moved to Athens, Ga., where he received his Bachelor of Science in agriculture and doctor of veterinary medicine (DVM) from the University of Georgia. After graduation, he worked for Dr. Robert E. Lee, DVM, in Tallahassee, Florida, for two years before moving to Statesboro, Ga., where he practiced for 31 years.
Comer was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church and the Statesboro Rotary Club. He enjoyed fishing, quail hunting and visiting with his friends. He was known for his sense of humor and ability to fix anything and build anything.
Comer was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Charlie Duggan; and sister, Larue Spell.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Tricia Duggan; his children, Dug and Melissa Duggan of Statesboro, Ga.; Carl Duggan of Sonoma, Calif.; and Deane and Dana Duggan of Franklin, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Kate Duggan, Davis and Caroline Duggan and Mary Claire Duggan of Statesboro, Ga.; Lela Duggan, Whitney Duggan and Tess Duggan of Franklin, Tenn.; Miles Duggan of San Diego, Calif.; and Cerece Duggan of Fresno, Calif.; great-grandson, Tucker Duggan of Statesboro, Ga.; nephew, Sammy Dasher of Folkston, Ga.; and numerous cousins.
Visitation is Friday, August 30, 2019, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Pittman Park United Methodist Church at 2 o'clock p.m.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fostering Bulloch or a .
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019
