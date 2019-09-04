Mr. C. Robert "Bob" Barnhart entered his eternal rest at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Sunday morning, September 1, 2019, after a short illness.
Born on August 30, 1942, near Cincinnati, Ohio, Bob was an alumnus of Cincinnati Technical College and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired in 2002 at the rank of chief warrant officer 3 after faithfully serving his country for 29 years.
Bob also worked for General Electric in Cincinnati, Ohio, for 12 years before relocating to Savannah, Ga., to work for Gulfstream Aerospace, where he retired in 2000.
Bob enjoyed playing golf and was a past president of the International Left Handed Golfer's Association.
He also enjoyed working with the children's ministry at Savannah Christian Church before moving to Statesboro, Ga., in 2015. Bob and his wife Barbara were members of East Main Street Church of God.
Bob is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara; his son, Michael (Amy) Barnhart of Portsmouth, Ohio; his stepdaughter, Kim (Chris) Rowland of Savannah, Ga.; his stepson, Jonathan (Rebecca) Spahos of Statesboro, Ga.; along with six grandchildren, Allen and Leah Barnhart, Gabriel and Ashby Rowland and Samuel and Sophie Spahos.
Bob was known for his dry sense of humor, truly unique singing voice and unmistakable version of "Happy Birthday". He will be truly missed by his family, friends and faithful pets.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at East Main Street Church of God, 403 East Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, with Pastors Lelon and Teal Jeffers officiating.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in Ash Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the service.
