BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Candice "Candy" Culp Bernabe, age 66, died Wednesday evening at Brown's Health and Rehabilitation.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, Candy moved with her family to Brooklet at the age of 5.

She was a 1971 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following her graduation, Candy lived in Savannah for several years. She made Houston, Texas, her home for seven years and there she met and married Miguel Bernabe. They returned to her family home in Brooklet, where she raised her two children and cared for her parents and many nieces and nephews.

In 1990, Candy began working with Gail Tyson as her paraprofessional at Cedarwood and continued to work with Gail at Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and Langston Chapel Elementary with special pducation.

Due to her failing health, Candy retired in 2001.

Throughout the years, Candy worked in the catering business with her aunt, Shirley Wright.

She was a member of the original Brooklet First Baptist Church and currently a member of Clito Baptist Church.

Candy enjoyed attending the church services at Brown's Health and Rehab.

Candy was preceded in death by her parents, Barney Culp Jr. and Mary McCullough Culp; and a brother, Larry Culp.

Surviving are her husband of 36 years, Miguel Bernabe of Brooklet; a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Nathan Streetman of Brooklet; a son and daughter-in-law, Miguel and Ellen Bernabe of Virginia Beach, Va.; four grandchildren, Noah, Savannah, Zoe and Wilder; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Cindy and Charlie Hulsey, Marie Hunnicutt and Mary Anne Culp, all of Brooklet; and Ginger and Randall Ellison of Statesboro; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Barney Culp III of Brooklet, Eddie and Kay Culp of Talahi Island, Jerry and Wanda Culp of Brooklet, Kerry Culp and Paula Tood of Brooklet and Anna Culp of Sanford, Fla.; and a special aunt, Shirley Wright of Brooklet. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The graveside service and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Culp Family Cemetery, 814 Grimshaw Road.

Candy's nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family requests that you please wear green in honor of Candy and her family's love of St. Patrick's Day.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the W.W. Mann Retreat Center, 2171 Prather Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Statesboro Herald, March 15, 2019

