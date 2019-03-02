Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Dean Henley. View Sign



Dean was born August 14, 1944, in Statesboro and was raised in Eldora. He was a 1962 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. In his early 20s, he raced in the NASCAR Grand National Series.

Dean was the owner and operator of Westside Ice and Seafood for many years. For the past 26 ½ years, he had been employed by the Bulloch County Correctional Institute as a lieutenant and food services supervisor.

He was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church.

Dean was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He lived to work, whether at his job or in his yard. He was never idle and would do anything for anyone and had many, many friends.

He loved to grill and eat boiled peanuts. Dean always told the story about getting off the school bus to buy his first car. The stories were endless and he never missed an opportunity to pull a prank on someone because it would make for a good story later.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Carlton Henley and Ludie Croft Henley; brothers, W.C. Henley and Wallace Henley; and a son, Carl Dean Henley Jr.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Emily Deal Henley of Brooklet; daughters, Connie Henley Nichols (Jim) of Duluth, Ga.; and Leah Cannon Barron (Jimmy) of Brooklet; a sister, Frieda Hamilton of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; grandchildren, Chris Nichols (Sarah), Kelly Nichols

The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Statesboro First Baptist Church with Elder John Scott officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hodges-Moore Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Henley, Randy Henley, Jeff Deal, Chris Hill, Joe Scroggins and Gary Lanier.

Honorary pallbearers will be employees of the Bulloch County Correctional Institute and Bulloch County Sheriff's Department, Gerald Edenfield, Frank Rozier, Stewart Bennett, Ellis Wood, Billy Tompkins and Gerald Ward.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Hodges-Moore Funeral Home of Statesboro is charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 2, 2019

