STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Carl Edward "Yogi Bear" Mosley Sr., age 58, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family, under the excellent care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
He was a native of Bulloch County, an employee of Tucker Utilities and a 1978 graduate of Statesboro High School.
He is survived by his children: two daughters, Lashondra Mosley, Statesboro; and Shannon Mosley, Port Wentworth, Ga.; one son, Carl Mosley Jr., and his wife, Stacey; a sister, Lillie Drummer, Statesboro; a brother, Douglas Mosley, Statesboro; and a devoted companion of 11 years, Cynthia McMillan, also of Statesboro; 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mr. Mosley will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 o'clock p.m. at the Elm Street Church of God with Prophet Shane Mosley, eulogist, and Minister Tracey Williams, presiding.
Mr. Mosley will lie in state at the church from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Viewing will begin at noon on Friday until 8:00 p.m.
The family will receive family and friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 1, 2019
