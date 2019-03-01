Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Carl Edward "Yogi Bear" Mosley Sr.. View Sign

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Carl Edward "Yogi Bear" Mosley Sr., age 58, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family, under the excellent care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

He was a native of Bulloch County, an employee of Tucker Utilities and a 1978 graduate of Statesboro High School.

He is survived by his children: two daughters, Lashondra Mosley, Statesboro; and Shannon Mosley, Port Wentworth, Ga.; one son, Carl Mosley Jr., and his wife, Stacey; a sister, Lillie Drummer, Statesboro; a brother, Douglas Mosley, Statesboro; and a devoted companion of 11 years, Cynthia McMillan, also of Statesboro; 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service for Mr. Mosley will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 o'clock p.m. at the Elm Street Church of God with Prophet Shane Mosley, eulogist, and Minister Tracey Williams, presiding.

Mr. Mosley will lie in state at the church from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Viewing will begin at noon on Friday until 8:00 p.m.

The family will receive family and friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 1, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Carl Edward "Yogi Bear" Mosley Sr., age 58, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family, under the excellent care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.He was a native of Bulloch County, an employee of Tucker Utilities and a 1978 graduate of Statesboro High School.He is survived by his children: two daughters, Lashondra Mosley, Statesboro; and Shannon Mosley, Port Wentworth, Ga.; one son, Carl Mosley Jr., and his wife, Stacey; a sister, Lillie Drummer, Statesboro; a brother, Douglas Mosley, Statesboro; and a devoted companion of 11 years, Cynthia McMillan, also of Statesboro; 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.The funeral service for Mr. Mosley will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 o'clock p.m. at the Elm Street Church of God with Prophet Shane Mosley, eulogist, and Minister Tracey Williams, presiding.Mr. Mosley will lie in state at the church from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Viewing will begin at noon on Friday until 8:00 p.m.The family will receive family and friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 1, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home James R. Barnes Mortuary - Statesboro

30 James Street

Statesboro , GA 30458

912-764-9742 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close