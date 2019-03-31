Obituary Guest Book View Sign



She was born on July 12, 1934, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Otto John Torkelson and Maude Torkelson. Mrs. Cogell was a retired school teacher and counselor of 36 years. She married Harry Glen Cogell on September 1, 1955.

She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years; her parents; brothers Otto J. Torkelson and David R. Torkelson; and sister-in-law Susan Torkelson.

She received her B.S. from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 1956 and master's degrees from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. She lived 42 years in Texarkana, Texas. She was active in the First Lutheran Church and taught world history and English at Pine Street Junior High School in Texarkana and retired as a guidance counselor at Texas High School in Texarkana. She was then a guidance counselor in Hope, Arkansas, and Saratoga, Arkansas. She moved to Statesboro in July 2002 and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Statesboro and was a substitute teacher for five years in Bulloch County, Georgia. She was very active in the ADK teaching sorority for more than 50 years.

She is survived by one brother, Richard Torkelson, M.D.; and sisters-in-law Martha Torkelson and Leah Torkelson. Also surviving are her four children, Susan Johnson of Shreveport, Louisiana; Harry Otto Cogell of Texarkana; Debra Akins (Mrs. Richie Akins) of Statesboro; and Steven Cogell of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral home Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 5–7 p.m.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Sam Clay, pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, officiating.

Interment will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to American Legion Post #90, P.O. Box 443, Statesboro, GA 30459; or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 18098 GA-67, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Please visit our website at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 31, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. - Carol Renee Cogell, age 84, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at home following a short illness.She was born on July 12, 1934, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Otto John Torkelson and Maude Torkelson. Mrs. Cogell was a retired school teacher and counselor of 36 years. She married Harry Glen Cogell on September 1, 1955.She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years; her parents; brothers Otto J. Torkelson and David R. Torkelson; and sister-in-law Susan Torkelson.She received her B.S. from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 1956 and master's degrees from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. She lived 42 years in Texarkana, Texas. She was active in the First Lutheran Church and taught world history and English at Pine Street Junior High School in Texarkana and retired as a guidance counselor at Texas High School in Texarkana. She was then a guidance counselor in Hope, Arkansas, and Saratoga, Arkansas. She moved to Statesboro in July 2002 and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Statesboro and was a substitute teacher for five years in Bulloch County, Georgia. She was very active in the ADK teaching sorority for more than 50 years.She is survived by one brother, Richard Torkelson, M.D.; and sisters-in-law Martha Torkelson and Leah Torkelson. Also surviving are her four children, Susan Johnson of Shreveport, Louisiana; Harry Otto Cogell of Texarkana; Debra Akins (Mrs. Richie Akins) of Statesboro; and Steven Cogell of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral home Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 5–7 p.m.The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Sam Clay, pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, officiating.Interment will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia, at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to American Legion Post #90, P.O. Box 443, Statesboro, GA 30459; or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 18098 GA-67, Statesboro, GA 30458.Please visit our website at www.joineranderson.com to sign the online guestbook and share your fond memories with our family.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 31, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home

502 Miller Street Ext.

Statesboro , GA 30458

(912) 764-7725 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close