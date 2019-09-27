LOCKHART COMMUNITY -- Mrs. Carolyn Finch Street, age 75, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at her residence under the care of Regency Hospice.
The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was the daughter of the late Sherman and Ollie Lee Finch.
Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Portal High School. She worked for Sea Island Bank for several years, but the majority of her life she was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she served for many years as the church treasurer, Sunday school teacher and a member of the choir.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Walter V. "PeeWee" Street; her parents and a brother, Prince Finch.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Staci and Tracy D. Anderson; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jud and Lee Street and Barrett Street, all of the Lockhart Community; six grandchildren, Aaron S. Anderson and Feris S. Anderson, Evan W. Street, Jad L. Street, Aydin E. Street and Jackson L. Rigdon, all of the Lockhart Community; and a sister-in-law, Sue Finch of the Lockhart Community.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be in the Finch Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Lydia Project, 1369 Interstate Parkway, Augusta, Georgia 30909; or Regency Hospice at www.curohealthservices.com/donate.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 27, 2019
