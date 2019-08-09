STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Carrie Lee Johnson Curry, age 85, slept away in death on Thursday morning, August 1, 2019, after an extended illness at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a native of Bulloch County and a retired employee of Claxton Poultry. She was one of Jehovah's witnesses.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Powell, Augusta, Ga.; a son, Paul (Brenda) Curry, Statesboro; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Hamilton Hobbs, Lanier, Ga.; two sisters, Ann Dell Rawls, Brooklet, Ga.; and Getrude Perkins, Nevils, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Marion Johnson; three granddaughters, Tasha Lawson, Joslyn Curry and Lashonda (Willie) Miller; six grandsons, Jamie Hamilton, Paul Curry Jr., Nick Curry, Rico Curry, Calvin Payton and Jeffery Payton; many nieces, nephews, her Eagle Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center staff, employees and residents' families, other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mrs. Curry will be held on Saturday, August 10th, at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, East Parrish Street, Statesboro, GA with Bro. Rick Cribb officiating. Burial will be in A.C. Dunlap Memorial Cemetery.
Family visitation will be held on Friday evening, August 10, 2019, at 6-7 p.m. at the funeral Home. Viewing will begin at noon on Friday.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 9, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019