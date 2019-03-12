Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Carroll Lee Herrington. View Sign

Mr. Carroll Lee Herrington, better known as "Khaki," passed away at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility on March 9, 2019, at the age of 91. He was a native of Waynesboro, Georgia, moving with his wife, Peggie, to Statesboro in 1953.

A 1945 graduate of Waynesboro High School, he attended Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University) and was a 1947 graduate of Marion Military Institute, Marion, Ala. He also attended the United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.

Khaki is survived by his wife of 67 years, Peggie Cochran Herrington; daughter, Kathy H. DeLoach, and her husband, Jimmie R. DeLoach, all of Statesboro; grandson, Matt (Lindsey) DeLoach, Adam (Stacia) DeLoach; great-granddaughters, McCall and Jamison DeLoach, all of Savannah, Ga.; his brother-in-law, Irby (Gloria) Cochran of Waynesboro; and sister-in-law, Faye Herrington, also of Waynesboro.

He was predeceased by his parents, Henry C. and Clyde H. Herrington; sisters, Jewel H. Drew and Rose H. Jones; as well as his brothers, Robert C. Herrington and James E. Herrington.

Khaki was a veteran of the United States

He next became the personnel manager at J.P. Stevens and Co., Statesboro Plant, followed by the director of Non-Academic Personnel, Georgia Southern College and then retired as manager of Employee Relations, Cooper Industries, Inc., Statesboro Plant as well as a retired captain, Georgia Army National Guard.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Dan Williams Sunday School Class. Khaki served as a member of the Georgia Health Care Association Board of Directors, a member of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, several years as secretary of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club, a member of the Rotary Club of Statesboro and Forest Heights Country Club.

He also served for two terms as the first chairman of the Swainsboro Technical College Board of Directors and was the first chairman of the Service Delivery Area 10, Private Industry Council State of Georgia, past president of the Statesboro Junior Chamber of Commerce and past president of the First Congressional District of Georgia Junior Chamber of Commerce.

Following retirement, Khaki was employed for many years as safety director of the Sack Company in Statesboro, where he enjoyed association with many good friends.

He was an avid golfer, enjoying trips and fellowship with members of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Senior Golfers.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Jimmy Cason officiating.

A visitation and reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

The interment will be a private family celebration.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 101 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 12, 2019

