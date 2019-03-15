Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Carson Sapp Sr.. View Sign

REGISTER, Ga. -- Mr. Carson Sapp Sr., age 69, passed into rest Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of the William James High School class of 1967.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army and also attended Georgia Southern College.

Mr. Sapp was a former employee of Ace Hardware, Excelsior EMC and Georgia Southern University.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Maggie Pearl Gray Gatson; his adoptive parents, Odean and Land Ward; siblings, Ludale Farley and Warren Sapp; a son, Carson Sapp Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Brenda Bryant Sapp, Register, Ga.; his children, Latisha Sapp, Metter, Ga.; Tamika Sapp, Register, Ga.; Carsha (Brandon) Lovett, Sylvania, Ga.; Stacy Sapp, Augusta, Ga.; Clifford Sapp, Statesboro, Ga.; Lamont Parrish, Alabama; and Mario Oglesby, Forsyth, Ga.; siblings, Jerry Sapp, Metter, Ga.; Patricia Sapp and Diane (Jerel) Handcock, both of Florence, N.J.; Maxine Barney, Mt. Holly, NJ, Ralph Gaston, New Jersey; Ernest Gadson, Los Angeles, CA, Calvin (Michelle) Gatson and Fred (Jessie) Gaston both of Mt. Holly, NJ, Susie Gaston, New Jersey; Ruthie Mae Bathea, Newark, N.J.; Dona Gaston, New Jersey; Michael Gaston, Mt. Holly, N.J.; and Lisa (Larry) Mitchell, Burlington, N.J.; his mother-in-law, Laura Bryant, Register, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Glenese (Dewayne) Doyle, Metter, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Bruce Bryant, Monroe, Ga.; a host of loving grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The funeral service for Mr. Carson Sapp Sr. will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Register, GA, with the Rev. Gregory Thomas, pastor, presiding; and the Rev. Maurice Hill, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, March 15, 2019

