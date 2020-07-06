STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Carthie Lee Hagins Williams, age 88, passed into rest Monday, June 29, 2020, at her daughter's residence.
The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Sonny "Man" and Mamie Johnson Hagins. She was a member of the Pine Grove Holiness Church and a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Williams; two children, Willie Jones and Annie Bell Williams.
She leaves memories to be cherished by her children, Katrina (Mac Arthur) Hagins, Portal, Ga.; Linda Faye Scott, Statesboro, Ga.; Evangelist Carlene (Prophet Melvin) Bynes, Millen, Ga.;James (Tonya) Williams, Cobbtown, Ga.; Robyn Jones, Washington, D.C.; Harvey (Ruby) Williams, Portal, Ga.; Walter (Cynthia) Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; Shay Williams, Swainsboro, Ga.; Sharon Raymond, Statesboro, Ga.; Tonie (Willie) Smith, Statesboro, Ga.; and Osborn Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; siblings, Roosevelt (Alma Ruth) Hagins and Mac Arthur (Katrina) Hagins, both of Portal, Ga.; Annie Percell, Sylvania, Ga.; and Judy McCray, Florida; a large of host grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing was held on Saturday afternoon, July 4, 2020, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The graveside service and burial for Mrs. Williams was held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, in the Lee-Hodge Cemetery (Two Chop Road, Portal, GA) with Elder Donald Chavers Jr. presiding and Prophet Melvin Bynes as eulogist.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, July 7, 2020
