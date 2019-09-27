STATESBORO, Ga. -- Miss Cassandra Enice Thomas, age 50, slept away in death on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was a dedicated member of Jehovah's Witnesses, a graduate of Statesboro High School and was last employed by Hardee's.
She is survived by her father, Carl E. Thomas, Statesboro; two brothers, Edward J. Thomas (Marilyn), Statesboro; and Jeffrey Thomas (Inez), Collins, Ga.; two aunts, Roxie Jean White, Statesboro; and Sandra Faye Mitchell Mack; four uncles, Willie D. Mitchell and Eddie Lee Mitchell, both of Screven, Ga.; Benny Ray Mitchell (Jewel), Statesboro; and Robert Eugene Mitchell (Colleen), Ludowici, Ga.; a host of other relatives, friends and a worldwide Christian brotherhood.
The memorial service for Miss Thomas will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Highway 301 North, Statesboro, GA, with Brother James King officiating. Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 27, 2019
