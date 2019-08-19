Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



Mrs. Cassandra Fredrick, age 63, was called home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at East Georgia Memorial Hospital in Statesboro, Ga. Mrs. Fredrick was born to the late Harrison Holmes and the late Dorothy Jean Banks on November 18, 1955. She attended the public schools of Brighton, Alabama. After graduation, she served two years in the United States Army from 1978 to 1980, leaving the Armed Forces to pursue higher education at Southwest Texas State University. It was at Southwest Texas State that Cassandra was introduced to the love of her life, COL George L. Fredrick (Ret.). They were married on March 15, 1985 in San Marcos, Texas. Mrs. Fredrick found her passion in caring for her family, being an Army wife, and offering counseling support. In her professional vocation she offered counseling to inmates at the Leavenworth Penitentiary located in Leavenworth, Kansas, facilitating an opportunity for change regardless of their circumstances. When she could no longer work due to illness, Mrs. Fredrick lived her days shopping for antiques, loving her children and grandchildren, and eating her husband's good cooking.She leaves to cherish fond memories: her loving husband, COL. (Retired) Dr. George L. Fredrick, Statesboro, GA; One Son, George L. Fredrick, III, Statesboro, GA; Four Daughters: QueAndra N. Campbell, Esq, Statesboro, GA, Malia Fredrick, Bentonville, AR, Dr. Patrice Jackson (Edward), Albany, GA and Sada Fredrick, Newport News, Virginia; Two Grandsons: Isaiah Raheem Fredrick, Newport News, VA and Tyjuan Jonel Campbell, Jr, Statesboro, GA; Two Granddaughters: Imani Fredrick, Newport News, VA and Daiyonah Jackson, Statesboro, GA; One Father-in-law, Elder William Davis (Betty), Fairfax, SC; Three Sisters, Jean Coulter, Nashville, AR, Blondell Holmes, Brighton, AL, Tina Holmes, Helena, AL; One Brother Hiram Holmes (Carmen), Fairfield, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sorority sisters, neighbors, caregivers, and friends.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 21st from 10:00am until the funeral hour at First Baptist Church Statesboro. The funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 11:00am with Reverend Edward Jackson and Dr. Patrice Jackson officiating, eulogy reading by Grant M. Turner.Entombment at Bulloch Memorial Gardens will be private.Honorary pallbearers will be the brothers of Omega Psi Phi and Deacons of Scarboro Grove Missionary Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Sickle Cell Anemia Association at http://www.ascaa.org/donate-online.php or to the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving at https://www.rosalynncarter.org/support-rci/. Statesboro Herald, August 18, 2019

