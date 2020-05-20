Mrs. Catherine "Kitty" (Warren) Ball Dukehart
1929 - 2020
Mrs. Catherine "Kitty" Warren Ball Dukehart, age 91, passed away in her home in the presence of loved ones on May 17, 2020, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Kitty was born May 14, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Dr. William and Mrs. Catherine Candler Warren. She graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1951. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed spending time with her many friends and loved ones.
Her generous spirit showed in her community involvement and love for doing for others. She volunteered for many organizations and served on many local boards. Kitty was dedicated to giving to numerous charities.
She was a member of The Cathedral of St. Philip.
Kitty loved her family dearly and enjoyed traveling with them and going to the many sporting events and activities of her grandchildren. She showed great joy in the birth of each new great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William and Mrs. Catherine Candler Warren; her siblings, William C. Warren III and Howard C. Warren; the father of her children, Lamar Q. Ball Jr.
She is survived by her three children, Lamar Q. Ball III (Debbie), David Ashley Ball (Fayebeth) and William Warren Ball Sr. (Roxella); nine grandchildren, Lamar Q. Ball IV, John Sebastian Ball (Lauren), James Samuel Ball (Sarah), Lauren Ball Whitfield (Josh), David Ashley Ball II, Kenneth Candler Ball, William Warren Ball Jr. (Mary Beth), Catherine Ball Groover (Adam), George Mitchell Ball (Hagins); 10 great-grandchildren and former husband, Larry Dukehart.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who loved and cared for her for so many years, Shirley Moffett, Norma Garner, Bea Kilby and Shauna Frankyson.
Due to the COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, there will be no funeral service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the charity of your choice.

Statesboro Herald, May 19, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from May 20 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
