Cathy Elaine (Rigdon) Jacobs
Mrs. Cathy Elaine (Rigdon) Jacobs, age 56, of Wray, Ga., departed this earth on April 29th, 2020.
Cathy was a hardworking, tell-it-like-it-is woman who spent her last many years bravely battling cancer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lenton Edward "Buddy" Rigdon; her mother, Lillian Bobbie Jean "Bobbie" Mock; and her nephew, Gary Lamar Rigdon Jr.
Cathy is survived by her siblings, Gary Lamar Rigdon Sr. (Sue), James Dennis Rigdon, Patricia Ann Nall (Nathan), Kenneth Craig Rigdon (Michelle) and Dana Hoskins; her husband, Dewayne Jacobs; her children, Victoria Jacobs and Dennis Jacobs; her granddaughter, Nicole Jacobs; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service and burial will be held on Monday at Corinth-Leefield Cemetery in Brooklet with Jody Bryant officiating. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 2, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from May 4 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
