Mr. Cecil Harden, age 57, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed away Friday, May 24th. He was a native of Bulloch County, but resided in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for over 30 years.
He was a 1979 graduate of Portal High School. He retired as a construction worker and was a member of Johnson Grove Baptist Church of Portal, Ga.
He is survived by a loving wife, Mrs. Linda Harden of Statesboro, Ga.; a loving daughter, Ms. Shamonka Harden Dickerson of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving sisters, Mrs. Ruby Dell Thomas of Houston, Texas; Mrs. Louise (Charles) Mosley and Mrs. Annie Pearl Busby, both of Portal, Ga.; Mrs. Mae Della (Robert) Tomes of Waldorf, Md.; Mrs. Earlene (Gerry) Jackson of Temple Hills, Md.; Mrs. Thelma (Ulysses) Grant, Ms. Carol Linda Harden and Ms. Evonne Harden, all of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving brothers, Mr. Johnny (Lessie Faye) Harden of Pompano Beach, Fla.; and Mr. Larry (Sandro) Harden of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Elder Donnell (Patricia) Harden and Mr. Ozell (Lillie) Lawerence, both of Portal, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The homegoing celebration for Mr. Cecil Harden will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Johnson Grove Baptist Church, 149 Johnson Grove Church Road, Portal, Ga., with the Rev. Chad Wiggins, presiding, and the Rev. Maurice Hill, eulogist/pastor. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Mr. Cecil Harden will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Condolences can be expressed at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 7, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 7 to June 14, 2019