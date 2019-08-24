Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil Mills Mallard. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 View Map Memorial service 5:00 PM Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Cecil Mills Mallard, age 50, known lovingly to many as "Poppy," died August 21, 2019.

Cecil was born in Augusta, Ga., and spent all of his childhood in Sylvania, Ga. He graduated from Screven County High School in 1987 and earned a bachelor's degree in history from Georgia Southern College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Armstrong State College. He was a distinguished alumni at Armstrong College.

Cecil touched countless lives as a nurse of 23 years at Memorial Health in Savannah. At Memorial, he earned many distinguished accolades, including Key 100 employee, multiple Daisy awards and the Cheryl Beard Award for Critical Care Excellence.

Cecil was also an accomplished craftsman. He built his own home with the help of family and friends. During the last few months of his life, he rededicated himself to this trade, renovating Bulloch County homes to his impeccable standards.

Cecil is preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Sarah Mallard and Mills and Bertie Lee Hill.

Surviving are his parents, Nancy (Richard) Tuttle and Gregg Mallard; children, Ivy Lee, Kathleen Cecille, Elizabeth Ann and Trey; sister, Dana (Walker) Newsome; brothers, Gregory Mallard II and Patrick Mallard; niece and nephews, Elise and Evan McKinley and Dominic McDonald; and so many other close friends, co-workers and over 2,000 Facebook friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 4 until the hour of the service.

The family requests to please consider donating to his Go Fund Me Memorial Fund,

Online condolences may be posted at

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, August 24, 2019

