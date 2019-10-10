Ms. Celia White, age 70, of Decatur, Ga., passed on Monday, September 30th, in Stone Mountain, Ga., with her daughters by her side under the care of Sacred Hospice.
She retired from Sears Department Store of Tucker, Ga. She was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Decatur, Ga., for many years.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Ms. Jadrienne Grant of Lithonia, Ga.; and Ms. Kenya Grant of Stone Mountain, Ga.; her loving sister, Mrs. Zella Mcfarland of Killeen, Texas; and her loving brothers, Mr. Ruben White Jr. and Mr. John White, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. at the Craig R. tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration service for Ms. Celia White will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7829 Highway 24 East, Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Harry J. Tremble presiding/pastor, the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. Interment will be in the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Statesboro Herald, October 10, 2019
