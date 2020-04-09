MILLEN, Ga. – Mr. Chalton Jerome "CJ" Lane Sr., 92, of Millen, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at University Hospital in Augusta.
He was born September 17, 1927, in Jenkins County, graduated from Millen High School in 1945 and was a flight engineer in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
He returned to Millen, joined Central of Georgia Railroad, later Norfolk Southern and married Runelle Lane in 1948. He was a member of the Millen Baptist Church, where he attended the BOCH Sunday School Class.
He was wonderful Pop Pop to his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O.C. and Soujette Lane; four brothers and he was raised by his grandmother, Fannie Dickey.
The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the Millen Cemetery with the Rev. Brad Asbury officiating.
Those in attendants are encouraged to either remain in their cars or observe social distancing.
Survivors include his son, Jerry (Kitty) Lane of Statesboro; daughter, Nancy Wolf of Augusta; grandchildren, Sarah Lane, Beth and Josh Glymph, Bryant and Jennifer Wolf; and great-grandchildren, Ansleigh and Kayla Wolf, Hannah, Micah and Ezra Glymph; two brothers, Robert (Jerri) Lane of Savannah and Ben Lane of North Wilkesboro, N.C.
Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, April 9, 2020
