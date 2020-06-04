Mr. Charles Alderman Gay
GARFIELD, Ga. -- Mr. Charles Alderman Gay, age 83, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.
The Bulloch County native worked for Loxcreen Company Inc. and retired from Cromely Farms after 25 years of service as a farmer. Following retirement, he worked with Atkins Farms.
He loved to fish, hunt, gardening and was the proud owner of a champion coon dog named Gays Mule Dog.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Annette Hagin; and his second wife, Harriett Nessmith Gay; an infant son, Mathew Gay; his sisters, Linda Gay, Mary Gay and Shirley Gay; a brother, Hubert Gay; two stepsons, Jerry Driggers and Garry Driggers.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Wade Timothy and Nawanna Gay of Statesboro, Charles and Terri Gay Jr. of Ellabell and Richard Gay of Atlanta; four grandsons, Matthew (Allison) Gay, Johnathon Brooks Gay, Brandon Lee Gay and Hunter Blake Gay; a granddaughter, Amber Noelle Gay; three great-granddaughters, Georgia Juliett Wilson, Alyssa Grace Gay and Mckinnley Hagin Gay; two stepchildren, Perry Driggers, Kerry Driggers; step grandchildren, Charlene Beasley, Drew Frost and Aaron Beasley; a sister, Betty (Don) Youngblood; and a brother, Donnie (Peggy) Gay; and his four-legged companion, Little Bit. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. All social distancing guidelines will be observed.
A graveside service and burial will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in Brannen Family Cemetery with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to American Diabetes Association, 5105 Paulson Street, Savannah, GA 31405.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, June 4, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
