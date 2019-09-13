GARFIELD, Ga. -- Charles Alvin Smith, age 68, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center. The Moncks Corner, South Carolina, native had lived the past 32 years in Garfield.
Charles retired after many years as a truck driver from Werner Enterprises. After retirement, he cooked at the family restaurant Ralph's Diner.
Charles is preceded in death by his son, Justin Terry Smith.
He was the loving husband of Tammy Smith and loving dad of Holly Hamilton and Kacy Smith. Also surviving are one sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Wayne Crooks; one brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Kitty Smith; two grandsons, Jase Hamilton and Gabe Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with William Galloway officiating.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 13, 2019
