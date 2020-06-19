Charles Anthony "Tony" Sharpe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Anthony "Tony" Sharpe, age 60, of Savannah, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Tony is survived by his sons, Adam Howell and Michael Sharpe; daughters, Georgia Sharpe and Kaitlyn Austin; grandchildren, Dylan Joyner, Joshua DeSmit Jr., Hayden Anthony DeSmit, Lillian Joyner, Michael Austin, Rose Austin and Emma McClendon; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Wayne Biles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Charles Sharpe and Lucille Moore Sharpe; as well as his brother, Kenneth Ray Sharpe.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 19th, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with the funeral to follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Springfield Cemetery Annex.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway
80, Pooler, GA 31322; (912) 748-2444.

Statesboro Herald, June 19, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved